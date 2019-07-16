Ritchie spreads falsehoods about Plan 2014

I have read state Sen. Patty Ritchie’s petition in the Advance News on July 7 asking readers to sign in hopes of suspending Plan 2014.
In the pursuit of political grandstanding, Sen. Ritchie is spreading the falsehood that Plan 2014 is responsible for the flooding along Lake Ontario and the upper St. Lawrence River. My wife’s family has owned an island in Chippewa Bay for the past 110 years and certainly can qualify as seasonal residents who have witnessed and continue to witness the hardships of waterfront living both before and after the seaway was completed. We understand and support the International Joint Commission and Plan 2014 and understand the hydrology effecting the flooding conditions in the Great Lakes basin.
Sen. Ritchie’s efforts directly counter the scientific conclusions that created Plan 2014 and the scientists’ basis for the work that the IJC does to protect all the interests of the many users of this great resource we all share.
Her efforts basically play to selfish interests that deny they are part of a larger environmental picture. Would she prefer to flood out Montreal and downriver Quebec to lower the water levels on the eastern shore of her Lake Ontario and River District constituents?
If so, it would appear she is joining the likes of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, among others, as just another grandstanding politician looking for votes among the disgruntled, allowing her to pledge to find the culprit responsible for their suffering. There is no culprit.
We need leaders, not fearmongers spreading a false narrative for their own political gains.
David Duff
Hammond
