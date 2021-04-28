River’s level doesn’t help businesses recover

John Peach, Save the River, International Joint Commission:
It is time for these people and organizations to go.
In John Peach’s tenure as head of Save the River, our river has simply gone from bad to worse.
Look at the level of our water this year. This does not help our businesses recover from the pandemic.
To the above mentioned: It is time to cash in your chips and fold.
Jim Tousant
Alexandria Bay
