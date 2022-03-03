Rolling drums may offer sustainable power

The new fashion in sustainable hydropower is a rolling drum.
Thousands of dams are being removed all over the country.
Dams are a detriment to fish and and recreation.
The drum technique has been perfected by Wateroter Energy Technologies in Ottawa, Canada.
Local rivers are a prime resource for these drums.
The limitations are a minimum river depth of 4 feet and a speed of about 2 mph.
The Black River within the city of Watertown meets these requirements in several locations.
These drums are easily installed and removed by crane.
Wateroter drums producing 1kW cost around $5,000, 10kW at around $50,000.
This is many times lower cost than wind or solar since Wateroter is operating around the clock. Cost should be similar to dam hydropower without the dam.
Any sustainable power during a power blackout would be priceless.
The electric grid is defenseless against an electromagnetic pulse attack, ultraviolet sun rays and weather.
National Grid is defenseless since a secure grid would require burial.
Watertown city police and fire need sustainable power over the long term.
These rotating drums in the St Lawrence River would be effective on the bottom of the main channel and at the narrows around the Thousand Islands Bridge.
David Graf
Watertown
