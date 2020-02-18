Romney showed courage in giving his speech

Thank you for printing the short speech of U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney on Feb. 9, which he gave during the impeachment debate.
It’s hard to disagree with friends, even when you’re sure they’re wrong. We probably all hear about heroic courage when we are young as a part of learning about right and wrong. But we don’t often get to see courage in real life other than deeds done by people in uniform.
Back in the 1960s, when the New York State Conservative Party was being organized, a new saying was often repeated, that “extremism in the cause of liberty is no vice.” It sounded nice, but I wasn’t sure what it meant.
In those days, we had not yet heard of “alternative truths” or of reporters allegedly being enemies of the people. Now on Feb. 11, the head of CPAC is ominously quoted as wondering about Romney’s physical safety if this senator returns to this political action committee’s public meetings.
When these were colonies with a king, that king could do pretty much what he wanted. But now we are a republic, if we can keep it.
If Sen. Romney recently acted with heroic courage in planning and delivering his words, this seems like the opposite of the recent incident of the U.S. House’s televised Intelligence Committee hearings. It was clearly announced that the head Democrat, the head Republican and their attorneys would be the only ones speaking at the start. Quickly, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik started calling out for attention, and she was out of turn. Now that didn’t seem like courage; that only seemed like self-centered disruption.
Warren L. Allen
Watertown
