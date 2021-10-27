I would like to endorse Lisa Ruggiero for re-election on the Watertown City Council.
Lisa is a kind, responsible person who always finds time to listen to what you have to say, never rushing you.
I believe she is the best we have on the council, never hesitating to fight for what she believes in her heart, no matter how much flack she gets from others.
She’s not a “yes” person trying to score points but an honest to good person who does her homework on any subject she is defending. She goes out of her way to be helpful.
I’ve not met one person who doesn’t have the utmost respect for Lisa.
Please join me on Tuesday and cast your vote for Lisa Ruggiero.
Sylvia J. Buduson
Watertown
