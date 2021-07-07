Salmon River not treating its staffers fairly

I am finding it very hard to reconcile the recommendations made by Salmon River administration and voted on by the Board of Education.
At the most recent board meeting, Superintendent Stanley Harper recommended, in his own words, a novel coronavirus retention stipend to all staff because he witnessed fortitude, resilience and kindness when we all worked diligently without hesitation and tirelessly to reinvent our jobs and help students and each other during a worldwide crisis. He also stated that a motive for the stipend was to ensure that staff members returned in the fall.
With that sentiment, I find some of the past and upcoming choices difficult to understand. How can the administration discipline staffers when rules and expectations were constantly being adjusted but not communicated, especially when the district correctly applied a standard of kindness and flexibility toward the students? How can heavy-handed, negative decisions about individuals be justified, such as disciplinary reports, negative votes on tenure or termination?
We have people being terminated or having their tenure pushed back, primarily in the high school. It seems immoral to judge a person’s ability when they spent almost all of their time being employed during the pandemic judged during unique circumstances without the benefit of proper training and evaluation.
What lesson are you going to teach the students in this community? Which Board of Education is this: the one that praises its staff and offers a retention incentive for all staff to return in the fall, or the one that feels justified in ending careers and livelihoods based on information from the pandemic? The recent recommendations from state Education Department authorities show that they believe all school staff should be held harmless and that information from the pandemic is not an accurate representation of any district or employee.
In that effect, any negative statements placed in personnel folders should be removed. The benefit of the doubt should be given to the staff in all tenure decisions as given to countless students for the last year and a half.
And no one should be terminated. It is unconscionable to fire someone at the end of this.
Daniel Girard
Massena
