There are always fun and exciting things happening at Sandstoner Park in Potsdam, but I specifically want to comment on the new pickleball courts at Pine Street Arena.
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and it’s wonderful to see that Potsdam is part of this movement. Recreation Director Trey Smutz and his staff have done an absolutely amazing job of creating courts inside the arena. Within a span of three weeks, there have been more than 200 players utilizing the five courts.
Trey has been very accommodating and flexible and has demonstrated great enthusiasm for this project and new addition. Trey has welcomed players from neighboring communities and has opened the park to include a generation other than children. All of Trey’s hard work and vision has led to a spirit of positivity and community, and I along with all the other pickleball players are grateful for everything he has done.
Teresa Fisher
Potsdam
