Santamoor qualified to serve as county clerk

It has often been said that developing a great successor is one of the most important accomplishments any senior-level executive can achieve. That is exactly what former St. Lawrence County Clerk Mary Lou Rupp did. She appointed Sandy Santamoor her deputy county clerk and then developed Sandy’s knowledge, skills and abilities so that she could eventually take over as St. Lawrence County clerk.
Mary Lou Rupp’s unequivocal endorsement of Sandy cannot be understated. When you work side by side with someone on a daily basis, you know whether they are doing a good job and are capable of successfully assuming more responsibility. You witness their work ethic, their ability to communicate effectively, their ability to work with and lead fellow employees and their willingness to serve the public. Mary Lou publicly announced her support for Sandy in her letter to the editor in the March 4 Advance News: “She has excellent managerial skills and is well liked by all who work in the department.”
The last two sentences of Mary Lou’s letter to the editor cannot be overlooked: “I strongly endorse her candidacy. And if she is fortunate enough to be able to serve the residents of St. Lawrence County in this position, she will be a great county clerk. She has my full support!”
Sandy has officially been successfully carrying out the full duties of St. Lawrence County clerk since Mary Lou died May 1. Please vote for Sandy Santamoor on November 5. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Nancy W. Foster
Louisville
