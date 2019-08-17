John Peach from Save the River sure made an asinine statement when he suggested closing the St. Lawrence Seaway to commercial traffic several days a month. These big ships are the only vessels that have obeyed the speed limit desired by Scott Gray.
I sit here with a foot of water still over my deck. His support of the International Joint Commission is very sad to river people. How can he and the IJC continue to blame the flooding on the rain last spring?
It is time for Save the River to assess its priorities. It has already lost my wife as a supporter.
James B. Tousant
Alexandria Bay
