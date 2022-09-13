Scott Gray only choice for state Assembly

Relationships are one of the most important components of an elected official’s job when in office.
County-level governing is largely conducted through the relationships with a variety of community and state agencies and the services these agencies provide to our residents.
Jefferson County Legislator Scott Gray of Watertown has established an understanding of these agencies, how they interact and how they all come together to serve our residents.
This is what I believe makes a good, elected official.
Scott has the background and knowledge of the community-level workings between agencies and government.
I have had the opportunity to work alongside Scott during my time as a county legislator and through several crisis situations such as the high water, the pandemic, community drug challenges or homelessness, and he has demonstrated the ability to navigate a crisis.
Scott showed what the relationships with other elected officials can do for the area as we secured millions of dollars in funding for the lake and river communities through the Resiliency & Economic Development Initiative Commission to help repair the water torn areas.
Scott pushed for higher government support during the pandemic to help bring services to our area instead of residents having to drive an hour each way to be vaccinated and manage the area to minimize covid impact.
I believe Scott Gray is the correct choice to represent us in Albany as our assemblyman.
Through 21 years of public service, Scott has been able to keep the people in mind when governing.
He governs for everyone and possesses the ability to work across the aisle.
He has been a great legislator and a good friend.
I would like to wish him well in Albany and know he will continue relationship building and fighting for our residents when he begins making decisions on our behalf as our assemblyman.
On Nov. 8, there is really one choice and that is someone who has 21 years of tireless public service experience, has delivered results and already proven he knows and can do the job.
The writer is chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
