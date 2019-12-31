Scripture helpful in assessing current events

Since the impeachment hearings occurred at a most holy time of year, let us examine scripture to discern what we are really dealing with here.
We have listened to endless hours of testimony from a wide-ranging cast of characters, various ambassadors, members of Congress, even the man in the street. And it all boils down to this: Who is telling the truth, and who is lying?
Christ had a problem with some men known as the Pharisees, who claimed God as their father (John 8:41) yet would not accept his teaching. Verses 42 through 47 render a picture we can use as a takeaway today:
“… if God was your father, you would love me for I came from God and now am here. I have not come on my own but he who sent me. Why is my language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say. You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desire. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language for he is a liar and the father of lies. Yet because I tell the truth, you do not believe me. Can any of you prove me guilty of sin? If I am telling the truth, why don’t you believe me? He who belongs to God hears what God says. The reason you do not hear is that you do not belong to God.” (New International Version)
Ed Kappesser
Sandy Creek
