SeaComm Federal marks 60th anniversary

It is very humbling to be leading SeaComm Federal Credit Union beyond its 60th year. This milestone is a concrete way for us to look back and appreciate all the hard work and dedication that have been accomplished since those early days.
It all started with a toolbox (which is iconic for us today and can be seen in the lobbies of all our branches), $50 and a shared vision of then-10 Chevrolet foundry workers, who each wanted to improve the financial lives of not only themselves but also of their co-workers. Even though assets have grown from $50 to more than $800 million, and with the GM plant no longer in operation, that vision is no less important today than it was back on June 6, 1963.
The 10 men who signed the charter of incorporation were James G. Capell, Paul R. Catlin, James R. Ellis, Harold H. Guile, Earl M. Jackson, Carl L. MacDonald, Darrell Mills, Max M. Ryan, Frank E. Sequin and John Zakarauskas. Earl Jackson, the remaining charter member, is still an active member of the credit union today. He reminds me when we speak about those early days how SeaComm has become so very much more than they had ever dreamed. Even though the name has changed a number of times since the signing of the charter, that is a great testament to all those who have built upon the very foundation in which he and those other men believed.
Today, we reflect on SeaComm’s history as well as its future path through the expansions into the counties of Clinton and Essex in New York; Grand Isle, Franklin and Chittenden in Vermont; and most recently, west into Jefferson and Lewis counties, New York. As we continue to evolve and build upon the vision that the 10 employees of GM dreamed about, staying true to “People Helping People,” we are truly humbled in what they decided to start building all those years ago. I know they would all be proud of what we have become and continue to do for our 53,000-plus membership and the communities in which we do business.
The incredible responsibility started by the original 10 signers is respected and continued today by our board of directors, management and dedicated staff. We are committed to carrying on such a rich history while continuing the journey that was started six decades ago.
The writer is president and chief executive officer of SeaComm Federal Credit Union.
