SeaComm Federal marks 60th anniversary

It is very humbling to be leading SeaComm Federal Credit Union beyond its 60th year. This milestone is a concrete way for us to look back and appreciate all the hard work and dedication that have been accomplished since those early days.

It all started with a toolbox (which is iconic for us today and can be seen in the lobbies of all our branches), $50 and a shared vision of then-10 Chevrolet foundry workers, who each wanted to improve the financial lives of not only themselves but also of their co-workers. Even though assets have grown from $50 to more than $800 million, and with the GM plant no longer in operation, that vision is no less important today than it was back on June 6, 1963.

