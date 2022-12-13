SeaComm volunteers helped Back the Pack

After a two-year absence due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, SeaComm visited Back the Pack! It was a great reunion with great supporters or our program.

On Nov. 30, Back the Pack was visited by 10 employees of SeaComm! In less than two hours, we were able to pack 1,000 snack packs, which will take us through December.

