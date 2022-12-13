SeaComm volunteers helped Back the Pack

After a two-year absence due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, SeaComm visited Back the Pack! It was a great reunion with great supporters or our program.
On Nov. 30, Back the Pack was visited by 10 employees of SeaComm! In less than two hours, we were able to pack 1,000 snack packs, which will take us through December.
Thank you to Scott Wilson, Tammy Harrigan, Rick Maloney, Tim Zenger, Sherry Thompson, Michelle Patenaude, Paula Brown, Wendy Vatter, Sarah Mitchell and Craig Chavlier. It was such a pleasure to work alongside you again. We continue to be grateful to SeaComm for all of its support, not just for Back the Pack but also for the many organizations it supports!
Again, thank you again for your help and also for the help of our wonderful members who were working that day!
The writer is chairwoman of Back the Pack in Massena.
