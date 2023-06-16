I would like to strongly urge St. Lawrence County’s Republican voters to join me in voting for Sean O’Brien for the Republican nomination for sheriff on June 27 in the GOP primary.
Over the past few months, I’ve heard Undersheriff O’Brien’s critics say we don’t need a politician as sheriff. I agree with them. That’s why I am voting for Sean. He’s no politician. He’s a cop. He’s tough. And he does the right thing even when he knows it could cost him politically.
Over the past three and half years, Sean has made the tough decisions and done the right thing even when he knew it might upset some of his fellow law enforcement officers. That’s just the kind of man he is. He doesn’t pass the buck.
During the novel coronavirus shutdown, Sean understood the people of this county needed the deputies of the road patrol, the correctional officers in the jail and the civil division to step up and respond to those who needed them most even when some would have preferred to take the easy way out. Sean did his job, knowing full well that it would cost him politically. That’s what real leaders do. They don’t appoint a committee. They don’t duck the tough decisions.
We also need a leader who is capable of standing up and defending the office of the sheriff at any time, at any place, in front of any audience.
That’s not a skill someone can learn once they are elected. It’s a key part of the job that goes along with being a proven administrator, an experienced leader and a prudent financial manager capable of overseeing a $12 million budget and a staff of more than 120 people.
Defending and explaining what’s occurring in the jail, in the criminal division and the civil staff to the County Board of Legislators, state regulatory agencies, news media and the public is a daily part of the position that is even more important during this troubled era when our law enforcement agencies are constantly being questioned and are often under attack.
At a time when our criminal justice system is under intense scrutiny from those who want to shift funding from jails and road patrols to “social programs,” it’s important to have a sheriff who is not intimidated by the idea of debating the department’s critics at a moment’s notice.
That’s the kind of leader Sean O’Brien already is and will be if he is elected.
I’ve known and worked with four sheriffs over the years. All of them were fierce defenders who would take on anyone at any time when they saw their agency under attack. Over the past 50 years, cutting the road patrol has been a frequent suggestion from people who just don’t understand how important the criminal division is to the people of this county.
While a lot of people may say a sheriff can hand the job of debating on behalf of the office of the sheriff to someone else, the reality is far different.
St. Lawrence County needs Sean O’Brien as sheriff. Just as importantly, the men and women of the office of the sheriff need someone like Sean to defend them when times get tough and their jobs and programs are on the chopping block. That’s why I will be voting for Sean O’Brien on Tuesday, June 27, in the Republican primary.
The writer represents District 1 on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
