Second Amendment protects communities

In a July 13 column by John Crisp about the founding fathers and their intentions concerning firearm issues (“The founding fathers never meant to tie our hands on guns,” July 13), he asks: “Is this what our nation’s founding fathers had in mind, a society that has no method by which it can protect itself?” The Second Amendment was that method: “A well-regulated (trained) militia (able-bodied males 18 to 45 years old) …”
He asks how we explain failure to provide the right to vote for women and blacks. Article I, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution gives the responsibility to the states. He asks how we explain the compromises that resulted in the Constitution but permitted slavery. Article I, Section 9 set the sunset of slave importation that’s the result of compromise. Such compromise is seldom seen today. He asks how we explain the Electoral College. He apparently does not know this is a republic. Article II, Section 1 explains how that works; it helps avoid the tyranny of the majority.
Mr. Crisp stated he and the founding fathers believe in the right to own firearms for hunting, sport and personal protection. None of these activities requires a militia. The second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence explains the need for the Second Amendment.
To answer his final question, the founding fathers intended the Second Amendment to be our guarantee that we would have the means to protect ourselves and communities. Apparently, Mr. Crisp as well as many others including several Supreme Court justices do not understand the Constitution was meant to protect states’ rights as well as individuals. What the founders didn’t foresee was the nanny state that we have become.
Michael Bell
Cape Vincent
