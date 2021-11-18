Section X swimmers denied an opportunity

Congratulations to all the Section X swimmers who competed Nov. 7 in the state sectional swim meet at Edwards-Knox Central School. Each and every one of you should be proud of your performances, many of which were personal bests. You are all winners!
The same cannot be said of the Section X officials who were responsible for the organization and presentation of the meet. First, the facility chosen was inadequate for the event. Then spectators were barred and promised they could pay to subscribe to a non-existent video feed of the competition.
By these decisions the student athletes were denied an opportunity to compete in many cases for the last time before their families, friends and fans. The would-be spectators were denied an opportunity to share in their experiences. This included us, who had two senior granddaughters, one from Canton Central and the other from Massena Central, competing for the last time.
It was particularly offensive since other fall sports in the section like football, soccer and volleyball were allowed to have spectators at their events. At the very least, all those who were affected are owed a public apology and refunds.
Jim and Pat Donnelly
Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.