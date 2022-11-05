Seek the truth about candidates for election

As we approach the end of the 2022 election cycle, there are several things to keep in mind when deciding who or what to vote for. Foremost is that political ads are not bound by truth in advertising laws.
This means ads can and do say pretty much whatever they want with impunity. This is not new.
In the mid-1900s, American author H.L. Mencken wrote, “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” George Orwell echoed this when he wrote, “Political language … is designed to make lies sound truthful … and give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.” It seems today’s politicians have truly mastered the art of the lie/misinformation/disinformation.
Second. German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860) wrote, “The majority of men … are not capable of thinking but only of believing, and … are not accessible to reason but only to authority.” Long before this, the ancient Greek historian Thucydides wrote, “Most people, in fact, will not take the trouble in finding out the truth but are much more inclined to accept the first story they hear.” One can only hope that in this they are wrong.
Please take the time to fact-check what you hear and read in political ads and speeches. Do not believe the lie simply because it is repeated without challenge for this is exactly what Joseph Goebbels meant when he said that if you tell a lie loud enough, often enough and long enough that it will become the truth.
Aristotle believed that, “At his best, man is the noblest of all animals; separated from law and justice, he is the worst.” When you make your choice on Election Day, I hope you vote for the noble man/woman who aspires to something greater and not the ambitious person who only serves self-interest.
For myself, I hope to imitate Abraham Lincoln, who said, “I do the very best I know how — the best I can, and I mean to keep doing so until the end.” I will continue to look beyond the sound bites and dog whistles to the real issues and make my decisions accordingly. And as for this election cycle, I will hope for the best, expect the worst and settle for anything in between.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.