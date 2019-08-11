The St. Lawrence Chapter of New York State Women, Inc. is actively seeking nominations for St. Lawrence County’s Woman of the Year award. Anyone can nominate an individual woman; only nominees who reside in St. Lawrence County are eligible. Women nominated should have: 1) made outstanding accomplishments in their professional lives, 2) demonstrated service to their communities and/or churches and 3) have made positive and outstanding interactions with others around them.
Nominations must be made in the form of a letter stating: the nominee’s name, address, place of employment/home address and an explanation “specifically detailing” how she meets the criteria above for Woman of the Year – accomplishments, volunteer activities, and why should the nominee become the St. Lawrence County’s Woman of the Year. Letters of nomination must be postmarked by August 31, 2019.
Please mail nominations to:
St. Lawrence County Chapter of NYS Women, PO Box 751, (Attention of Sue Bellor, Chairperson) Massena, NY 13662.
For more information about NYS Women, Inc. locally, contact President/WOY Chair Sue Bellor at 315-769-6146, Communications Chair Pat McGrath at 315-769-5997, or Secretary Erica Leonard at 315-764-1001.
Sue Bellor
Massena
