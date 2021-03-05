Senator spread falsehoods about Jan. 6 riot

Well I thought I’d heard everything, but of course I had not. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., recently championed a theory that the Jan. 6 rioters were in fact led by left wing radicals pretending to be Donald Trump supporters.
It’s amazing that he was allowed to go on with this foolishness. Hard as it is to believe, he said this it is even harder to imagine that his fellow senators allowed him to do it. Lying to the public is what got us to Jan. 6 riots (by Trump supporters). Next, maybe Johnson will tell us it wasn’t the Japanese who bombed Pearl Harbor but that he had an eyewitness account that in fact it was Chinese that were flying those planes to provoke the United States of America to enter World War II. I know it sounds like something John “Bluto” Blutarsky might have said in “Animal House.”
This is, however, what Johnson sounded like in the U.S. Senate. In a more honest time, Johnson would have been told by his leadership to “Knock it off” and do his job. Instead, he was allowed to do this by his leadership — leadership that, I would contend, is no better than him.
Let’s hope in the future the public will elect better people to represent them then Ron Johnson. Although in our area we have elected Elise Stefanik, a little fish clone of a person like Sen. Johnson.
Jim Novotny
Gloversville
