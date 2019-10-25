Voters in the town of Massena have a wonderful opportunity to send a message to the Town Board about its irresponsible handling of the oversight and sale of Massena Memorial Hospital. It is also a chance to tell Supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy they are tired of his lies, secret dealing and illegal, behind-the-scenes meetings and conniving.
By electing Sue Bellor and Bob Elsner, Massena voters can send a message that they want their town officials to be truthful, honest and open when making decisions that impact every member of our community. Politicians who refuse or are unable to tell the truth to residents and media have no business holding public office.
While we can’t get rid of O’Shaughnessy and Sam Carbone this year, we can remove those who would aid and abet their dishonesty. Melanie Cunningham has worked with them to deceive the public. Unfortunately, political newcomer Loren Fountaine’s campaign rhetoric indicates he too will be a party to the grand deception originating in the Massena Town offices.
That’s why we need town councilors like Mrs. Bellor and Mr. Elsner. They will do the necessary research on a topic and involve the community in a meaningful discussion before moving head. I can tell you from my time in office that taxpayers want to know your thoughts and ideas before you make major decisions that impact them.
It is time to change the blind, one-party control that has hampered Massena’s growth and improvement for the past 60 years. Public debate and disagreement are very good for government bodies. As the saying goes, sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Unfortunately for our community, elected Democrats put party politics above everything else. That is to Massena’s detriment and continues to hamper our progress and development.
Mrs. Bellor and Mr. Elsner are not politicians and will not put their political party before their commitment to Massena, its taxpayers and our future. Please support both of them on Election Day for the sake of Massena’s future generations.
Joseph D. Gray
Massena
The writer is the former supervisor for the town of Massena.
