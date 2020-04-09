Send Trump to his room for his immaturity

Having been a junior high teacher for 16 years, I can spot juvenile behavior in a blink as can any parent of a teenager. When it comes to “who dun it?” it’s never “them.” In his press briefings, President Donald Trump acts just like any kid trying to cover for his actions.
Ploy No. 1. He denies he said what he just said. He denies doing what he just did. Even though everyone heard it and saw it on national TV.
Ploy No. 2. When asked to clarify or explain, the president goes off on a long ramble, rewriting his story as he goes, shifting from one subject to the next in a desperate flim-flam cover-up attempt.
Ploy No. 3. When asked why he did what he did, the president claims he didn’t know this or that. He gives all kinds of excuses because he can’t possibly be responsible for what just happened.
We’ve all seen our kids do the same things. But when they get nasty, like the president does, lashing out at people, insulting others, calling people names, we discipline them for their inappropriate, unacceptable behavior.
Don’t you wish we could just send Trump to his room when he acts so immaturely?
Martha Hodges
Massena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.