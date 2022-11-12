We’ve entered a new era for New York state government with the election of Gov. Kathy Hochul. I congratulate Gov. Hochul and wish her all the best as she continues to lead our great state.

With the election behind us, the newly elected governor and legislators can now look ahead with an eye toward setting New York on a course for a bright future. I’m hopeful that the incoming administration and all elected officials will strike a governing tone and approach to policy grounded in seeking collaboration and solutions. Based on my experience, it’s an approach that’s long overdue to help resolve the crisis in our state’s nonprofit senior living industry.

