This is the first time I have ever written a letter to your paper.
But I am very upset by the news from St. Lawrence County regarding the killing of nine out of every 10 cats and dogs that are taken to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA.
I think this is disgusting.
The news article stated that it was the highest kill organization in New York state.
And I don’t think this is an honor to be proud of for anyone, but they should be ashamed of this!
I feel even sadder about this because when my mother had to enter Summit, I took her three cats to this place and was assured that they would find homes for them.
I was concerned because they were older cats and had always been babied by her.
They said we have lots of older people who love to have an older, calm cat for a pet.
I cannot believe that someone would tell me that when they were killing these animals.
I even called them back three weeks later to see how the cats were doing.
I was told that they had all found homes with loving older people who were very happy with them.
I feel like this place should be closed or at the very least have new staff there and rules changed.
How can you kill nine out of 10 animals?
Some may have been ill.
But don’t they have a vet who helps take care of them?
I can’t imagine any vet agreeing with that high a kill ratio.
As I write this letter, I am wondering what I can do to close this place immediately!
Whom do I talk to or write to or contact?
These people should be ashamed of themselves.
Another interesting question is why have they not accepted any help from the agencies that have offered help to them.
I know I am not the only upset person about this.
There are many, many animal lovers who are appalled at this situation.
Cynthia Reardon
Adams
