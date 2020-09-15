Sheriff is endorsing Assemblyman Walczyk

I thoughtfully and wholeheartedly endorse Mark Walczyk for the state Assembly in the 16th District.
Mark has served the last two years with integrity, and has distinguished himself as a hands-on committee member with a very approachable style.
Mark’s style of public service is a breath of fresh air. He is a strong proponent for all residents in his district, which he lovingly termed the Front Yard of America.
You cannot meet Mark without leaving with a feeling that you’ve met a new friend.
Mark’s love of the north country and the pride he shows for Northern New York is infectious.
I am pleased to provide my support of Assemblyman Walczyk continuing on as St. Lawrence County’s representative.
Mark’s dedication, trustworthiness and hard work have proven he is the right person for the job, and he will fight to assure the north country is not forgotten in Albany.
He has taken many strong stances on issues he feels are important to the people in his district, and has earned the respect of colleagues and citizens alike.
I am confident the community will benefit greatly by being represented by one of the finest.
Brooks J. Bigwarfe
Potsdam
The writer is sheriff of St. Lawrence County.
