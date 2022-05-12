Sheriffs should oppose illegal immigration

I have to wonder why two of our local sheriffs didn’t feel it necessary to join in the petition to Congress regarding the invasion of our nation by illegal immigrants on the Southern border.

Don Pastor

Adams Center

