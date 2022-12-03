Ship ballast water should comply with law

Save the River was one of 160 co-signers on this letter to President Joe Biden asking him to direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to implement discharge standards for ship ballast water that comply with the Clean Water Act.
Save the River has long advocated for stricter treatment of ballast water to stop the import of aquatic invasive species into the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River. Some of the most infamous AIS that have come into the watershed since the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway include zebra and quagga mussels, round goby and rusty crayfish. To date, more than 90 invasive species have been introduced to the watershed since the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway.
