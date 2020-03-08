Ships not designed for safety in the Seaway

Ships navigating the St. Lawrence Seaway should be required to have two propellers in the rear. The Trillium design of Canadian Steamship Lines only has one propeller.
When going with the river’s current these ship are apparently difficult to control. Why did the Paul J. Martin ore ship go aground in October?
Canada introduced the Trillium design in 2010 and has plans to build 30 of them. There was recent news that the International Joint Commission will delay opening of the shipping season so more water can be released and protect the safety of the ships. What the news media are not telling us is the ships are not designed for navigation safety.
The IJC can let water out of the system any time of the year. We can’t control Mother Nature and the amount of precipitation and when it will occur. The Seaway system is designed to handle high water, but now man has introduced a new problem. The problem is ship safety. And because of the $1 billion economy related to shipping, we can’t allow water to be released.
On Feb. 27, the Watertown Daily Times ran an article, “Seaway opening delayed to April 1.” You need to clarify why the ships are not safe in a fast-moving current.
The news media need to do their homework. I’m sick of hearing how many record cubic yards of water are being released. Whatever it is, it is not enough. The Times needs to investigate why we can’t let more water out all year long.
If Montreal is a problem, build dikes around the area. What excuse is the IJC going to have this year for retaining high water levels? Mother Nature has been good to us with a mild winter.
Charles B. Kingsley
Three Mile Bay
