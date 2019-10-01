Shirley has credentials for highway position

It will be our duty on Nov. 5 to cast a vote for the candidates we believe will fulfill the duties of the office they are seeking. Bill Shirley has the training, certifications and job experience necessary to successfully fulfill the duties of Louisville superintendent of highways.
Bill has attended 17 state training classes and seminars on issues such as workplace safety, dig safety and prevention of workplace violence. He is first aid, automated external defibrillator and cardiopulmonary resuscitation certified.
Bill has training and state Department of Transportation certification on numerous pieces of equipment: backhoe, catch basin cleaner, dump truck, grade-all excavator, front end loader, road grader-summer and winter, tractor-mower, guard rail maintainer, one-person plow/single wing, one-person plow/double wing, sewer cleaner, skid steer loader, road widener, wind row loader, wood chipper and truck calibration.
In addition to Bill’s training and certifications, he has years of experience keeping roadways clean, safe and well maintained. He has 26 years of full-time experience with the state DOT and 10 years part-time experience with the town of Louisville Highway Department.
Bill also is very community minded. He has been an active member of the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years. In addition, he is active with the Louisville Lions Club and has served as a Boy Scout leader.
Please vote for Louisville Highway Superintendent candidate Bill Shirley on Nov. 5. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
James Smith
Massena
