I prefer to stay out of the absolutely moronic process called politics; my preference is to be left alone to do as I please without getting involved in this mess. However, I was brought into this mess when someone whom I do not even know decided to name my business directly in their political letter to the editor (“We need Hammond in Albany for a change,” Oct. 3).
This person stated in their letter that I am an extended member of Alex Hammond’s family. This is a fact, but he is so extended that I had to think how far down the line he actually is.
It turns out that Alex is about my fourth cousin. By naming my business directly, some people reading this letter could assume that I am endorsing Mr. Hammond. This is not true.
That being said, I have nothing personal against Alex Hammond. However, I do not endorse him in his election bid. I told Alex personally that I would not do so.
To do so would be voting for the Democratic Party, a party that has done nothing for my business except trying to shut companies like mine down with its ridiculous laws. Without naming names, if you would like to know whom I will be voting for, feel free to drive by my business — Gray’s Gun Shop, 73 Scott Road in Lisbon — and look at the signs I have chosen to post there.
Once again, I am not endorsing Alex Hammond for state Assembly.
Scott Gray
Lisbon
The writer is owner of Gray’s Gun Shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.