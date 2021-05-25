Shorelines of state parks nearly trash free

The St. Lawrence River region of New York state parks is to be complimented on the very clean condition of its shorelines.
Save the River Upper, the St. Lawrence Riverkeeper, recently completed a Trash Free River cleanup in the Cape Vincent area with 60 volunteers simultaneously cleaning up trash at five different Riverfront sites. The shores of Cedar Point and Burnham Point state parks were almost devoid of trash and plastic. Anyone visiting these beautiful state parks will be delighted at the condition of the shorelines.
Save the River will hold several more Trash Free River cleanups this summer. If you would like to volunteer for one of these events, please go to savetheriver.org. The cleanups are a wonderful way to get involved in helping the environment and being outside on the river.
John Peach
Clayton
The writer is executive director of Save the River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.