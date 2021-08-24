Silence emboldens lunacy among the GOP

Certainly not all Republicans are lunatics. However, by remaining silent, these individuals embolden the lunatics in their party.
At a fundraiser for the Alabama Federation of Republican Women, the crowd cheered as U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) noted that Alabama had the lowest-in-the-nation covid vaccination rate. Greene suggested that people take up arms against volunteers who go door to door urging people to be vaccinated. Applause and laughter. Alabama is experiencing its sharpest increase in novel coronavirus-related cases since January.
Peter Freeman, a Republican National Committee official from Florida, referred to the COVID-19 vaccine as “the mark of the beast,” the mark representing allegiance to Satan. He attacked Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as “diabolical” for promoting vaccines. The first week of August, almost 20 percent of the nation’s new coronavirus cases (the real beast) were in Florida.
In North Carolina, where coronavirus cases among children are on the rise, Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn stated that a county school board policy “mandating our children to wear a mask is nothing short of psychological child abuse, period.”
A recent Kaiser Family Foundation national poll found that nearly 60 percent of Republicans said they are unwilling to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Last November, Donald Trump carried 17 of the 20 states with the lowest vaccination rates.
Speaking to the Second Virginia Convention in 1775, Patrick Henry said: “Give me liberty, or give me death!” Today a majority of Republicans are saying: “Give me liberty, and I will spread death.”
George J. Bryjak
Bloomingdale
