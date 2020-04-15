Bless you all for being among the silent heroes. By social distancing, you’re key parts of the home team relieving the perilous burden of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists. They then can survive this crisis — to go on in their careers, saving untold thousands of human lives in the future.
Think of it as being one of Oscar Schindler’s little helpers. Wouldn’t you have wanted to assist his rescue mission during the Holocaust? Otherwise, if everyone else selfishly hit the beaches from now on, this pandemic would continue the slaughter at this pace until 2022. This threatens to leave us a Third World economy or even a failed state with numerous dead fellow Americans.
That dystopian nightmare is exactly why this health crisis is driving huge gun sales across the country. Is this the way my American dream ends? A sick version of “Mad Max Beyond Thuderdome,” bodies floating in the St. Lawrence? We are all either part of the problem or part of the solution.
Staying home disrupts my grandiose apocalyptic fantasy. Overwhelming evidence is now coming out that social distancing is working.
Your likely financial sacrifice is beginning to flatten the invisible monster’s death tour. The only way the powers that be can begin to repay you is to give you and your loved ones a future of health, safety and a living income.
You’ll deserve it for helping prove we Americans are another great generation with World War II-like self-discipline, team effort and patriotism. Perhaps the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be proven right when he said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Hang in there.
Oh, sure, I’m so bored at home I’m flossing my teeth more. By the time the local barbershop reopens, I’ll either look like a 1960s burnout or you can call me Fluffy. Then back to the gym while my pants still fit.
My adult daughter is on a local pharmacy team filling between 300 and 500 prescriptions daily. I’m grounded like a naughty teenager. If I try to bend the rules, she threatens to take away my car keys.
“Oh, Auntie Em, there’s no place like home!”
Roland Van Deusen
Clayton
