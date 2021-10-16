Single-stream recycling in city makes sense

Over the past several weeks, I have questioned a few dozen Watertown residents, some who use the city crews for trash and recycling service and a few who use a private hauler.
Every one of these city customers said they would welcome an opportunity to single stream their recycling. Some of the residents who use a private hauler said they switched because of the opportunity to single stream.
I have been in the waste industry for 38 years. I had a conversation with two City Council members who are questioning the switch to single stream.
I told them simply that probably 95% of private haulers provide single-stream recycling. It only makes sense that if they do and they have to make a profit to survive, then single stream works for both the business and the customer. I support the proposal to change the collection system from source separation to single stream.
Robert Fox
Watertown
