Site would address needs of Border Patrol

First, I would like to say how well written and informative the article was in giving the residents of the Thousand Islands region more clarity about the new possible site for our local U.S. Customs and Border Protection family (“Alexandria, Jefferson County officials suggest former Bonnie Castle Stables as new Border Patrol site,” Sept. 5).
As a state corrections officer, I fully support any and all local law enforcement and it is awesome to see the town of Alexandria step up to the plate and give a possible solution to them finding a new site to build on to call home.
The town of Alexandria has given an excellent siting location option that helps minimize the impact of everyday life for our TI residents and the region as a whole while also being sensitive to the ecology of the St. Lawrence River.
The Bonnie Castle Stables site not only fills the need of the CBP but will also have little to no effect on wildlife and tourism. This site just makes too much sense, and I really hope an agreement comes sooner than later so that I and other residents can put their minds at ease knowing this new site is in a proper location that won’t affect our everyday lives.
