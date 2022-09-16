Site would address needs of Border Patrol

First, I would like to say how well written and informative the article was in giving the residents of the Thousand Islands region more clarity about the new possible site for our local U.S. Customs and Border Protection family (“Alexandria, Jefferson County officials suggest former Bonnie Castle Stables as new Border Patrol site,” Sept. 5).

As a state corrections officer, I fully support any and all local law enforcement and it is awesome to see the town of Alexandria step up to the plate and give a possible solution to them finding a new site to build on to call home.

