I am writing this in support of Stephen Skiff Jr. for highway superintendent for the town of Watson. Steve was appointed by the Town Board in November 2020 to fill the position vacated by Robert Dosztan.
Steve works well with our highway employees and with the Town Board. He has years of experience, working at Teal’s Express as a truck mechanic and driver with a CDL license. He also worked for the state Department of Transportation as a seasonal plow driver, the town of Greig in Highway Maintenance, Wilbur Stanford Jr. Trucking & Excavating and the village of Lowville Department of Public Works with a license for water treatment and distribution.
Steve has gained a great deal of knowledge and experience in these jobs, all extremely valuable as highway superintendent. He is knowledgeable in road construction, excavation, drainage, ditching, including knowledge of road materials, costs, project planning and execution. At the village, he obtained a license for water treatment and distribution and has experience in water and sewer maintenance.
I have been attending the board meetings for quite some time and witnessed the disconnect that happens when parties don’t get along. I am glad to say that since Steve was appointed as highway superintendent, there has been a lot less tension and more positive actions taking place. I won’t go into detail.
The town of Watson has undergone a great deal in the last few years and as a lifelong resident and taxpayer, I would like to see the town go forward working as a team. As I am running for the Town Board, I am especially eager to see the right person elected on Tuesday. Please Vote Stephen Skiff Jr. for our town highway superintendent.
Vicki Roy
Watson
