SL employees deserve praise for work done

I am writing in response to Mark Homes’s letter of Oct. 28 (“Republicans restored the county’s finances”).
Mr. Holmes praised the Republican legislators and St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth Doyle for restoring the county’s finances. He left out the most important part of this restoration: the county employees. These people have done more work with fewer staff over the last five years with almost no recognition.
So the pat on the back should be given to the ones who toil in the trenches on a daily basis and truly do more with less. A shoutout to the men and women employees of St. Lawrence County!
Thank you very much. You are appreciated.
John Pratt
Gouverneur
