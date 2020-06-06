I am bothered that an ethics board is responsible for the resignation of two elected legislators in St. Lawrence County. I am bothered that Legislator David Forsythe said this is the first ruling in 12 years by this board, and yet it is to remove two representatives of the people.
I am bothered that Mr. Forsythe thinks this situation is “almost hilarious.” When two elected representatives of this county are removed from office, I don’t see anything funny about it at all.
I urge Legislator Henry Leader and Legislator Nance Arquiett to continue to do the work they have been elected to do by their constituents. You both have a responsibility to the voters of your districts to stay in office.
I urge the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators to reject their resignations and put them back on the board. It is up to the voters of the county to decide whether these legislators are doing their job, and it is not up to an ethics board that has no responsibility to the voters.
John Pratt
Gouverneur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.