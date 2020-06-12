Smith best Watertown school board choice

We write to strongly encourage Watertown residents to vote for Milly Smith for the Watertown City School District Board of Education.
We know Milly. She has the skills, background and personal leadership abilities to be an effective and trusted member of our school board.
She is a talented professional who has been practicing as a physician’s assistant for many years. She knows what it means to run a business and manage a budget and a team. Those skills will help taxpayers and the school system. She will be a voice of fiscal sanity and practical reasonableness on the board.
Milly is an effective communicator and will be a tireless advocate for our children and our schools. She will be a leader and provide energy and enthusiasm to our school board and will — without doubt — be focused on the needs of the children of the school district as well as opportunities.
Lastly, her personal background will enable her to be a powerful advocate for our school district. A business leader in the health field who started out as an immigrant to our great nation has the experience and knowledge to help the Watertown school district — and especially our children — in these unusual times of a global pandemic.
We encourage all city of Watertown registered voters to join us and deliver your absentee ballot for Milly Smith by Tuesday.
Matt and Mary Doheny
Watertown
