Steven Smith is running in the Republican primary on Tuesday for the town of Canton highway superintendent. Mr. Smith has been employed by the town of Canton for 15 years.
He is a mechanic/heavy equipment operator. He has many years of fixing farm machinery in addition to his town of Canton employment.
Also, Steven Smith has been on union highway contract negotiation committees. He has attended Town Board meetings regarding highway matters.
In my former capacity as town attorney for the town of Canton, I am aware of the numerous times that Mr. Smith’s mechanical experience and talent kept the town’s equipment in great working condition. His abilities prolonged the useful life of our taxpayer’s equipment.
I am voting for Steven Smith in the Republican primary, and I urge voters to turn out and support his effort.
Charles B. Nash
Canton
