Smith is qualified for town highway super

On Tuesday, town of Canton voters will go to the polls to determine the Conservative and Republican Party candidate for the town of Canton highway superintendent. A lifelong resident of the town of Canton, Steven Smith has worked for the Town Highway Department for the past 15 years and hopes to work there for many more.
As both a heavy equipment operator and an accomplished mechanic, Steven has worn two hats within the department, saving the town residents tax dollars with his talents and expertise. In addition, his 15 years of plowing and maintaining our town highways make Steven the most qualified candidate to handle the responsibilities of Canton highway superintendent.
Please vote on Tuesday for Steven Smith to continue the great work our town of Canton Highway Department does.
Ken Garwood
Canton
