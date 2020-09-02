Smith should start creating, not destroying

Watertown Mayor Jeffrey Smith recently invited us to express our thoughts on his plan to destroy Alteri pool, but little did we know it really didn’t matter what we said. Unfortunately, his mind was already made up.
I asked that he do one thing: listen. I see now that he had no plan to listen just like he have no plan to create new revenue for the city over the next 10 years. I also said no one can predict the future when he already tried to write the future.
His future to create a $1 million revenue stream for the city over a 10-year period involves cutting salaries, cutting jobs, destroying programs and raising taxes. Progress isn’t created with destruction; progress is creation: creation of new programs, new ideas, new revenue, $1 million saved over a 10-year period with the destruction of Alteri pool. No plan to create a better place to live, just plans of destruction.
I listened to him compare our city to several others with similar populations and their public pools. Comparing and being content with Watertown being equal to these cities is not better.
A better place to live draws people to the area to increase spending to create more revenue. It makes me sad that our mayor is happy with Watertown being mediocre.
His constituents want a mayor who will listen, not one who pretends to hold a crystal ball that hinges on a single contract that will expire in 10 years, a decade for him to seek a new way for this city to create new revenue to replace that contract. Instead of being a go-getter and searching for that revenue, he has chosen to destroy something a majority of this city loves.
The majority of the people, whom he must remember, did not vote for him. Instead of winning those people over, he is choosing to create a bigger wedge. I know most of what I have written will fall on deaf ears; I just want him to know what was heard by so many of us listening to him.
Thank you for your consideration.
Angelina Evans
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.