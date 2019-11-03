I hope you will join me this Tuesday and vote Jeff Smith for mayor. I had the pleasure of serving on the Watertown City Council with Jeff prior to my being elected mayor. I am proud to call Jeff Smith a friend and have known him personally since our days as students at Immaculate Heart Central.
As a councilman, Jeff was not only extremely knowledgeable about local government’s responsibilities but always well prepared and eager to suggest innovative solutions to complex problems.
His work with city management at the sewage treatment facility to make a more energy efficient operation while saving taxpayers money is just one example. His 12 years on the council exhibited common sense solutions and decisions rooted with one common principle. “Is this in the best interest of the city resident and does it make financial sense?” Jeff would be a fine steward of our city resources, and his experience would greatly compliment a City Council that has great enthusiasm and energy but also much inexperience.
Personally and professionally, Jeff is a man of many talents and skills with a track record of success. His success stems from intelligence and a work ethic second to none. In addition to raising a family of four with his wife, Milly, they together have built a successful medical practice in the city over the last 14 years, often serving the most deprived and underprivileged in our city. Their business is one of the few Urgent Care centers in the area that takes Medicaid patients.
Jeff has volunteered countless hours to the city’s youth hockey program and last year agreed to serve as chairman of the city’s Charter Commission.
This task alone occupied dozens of hours every month for the last year and a half. Chairing a Charter Commission is an immense responsibility that comes with much criticism, no pay and time away from one’s family and business. He answered the call to serve his city yet again.
The city will face significant challenges in the near future with unfunded state mandates and a lucrative hydroelectric contract set to expire on the horizon. These challenges are compounded when dealing with a greatly depleted fund balance (emergency reserve fund) recklessly committed to pay for a third pool.
We need leadership from an individual who’s only political agenda is to protect the taxpayers’ pocketbook and do what is necessary to ensure the future fiscal strength of our city. Jeff Smith is that person.
Joseph M. Butler Jr.
Watertown
The writer was elected mayor of the city of Watertown in 2015.
