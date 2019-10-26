I have known Jeff Smith, candidate for mayor of Watertown, for more than 20 years. There are very few politicians these days whom you can trust. Jeff is one of them. His word is his bond. And if he believes in something, you can be assured that it will be done for the benefit of the general public.
We all know what Jeff stands for, but let me tell you about the man, the person running for office. He is honest. He cares about people. He has a tremendous amount of experience, serving not only on our City Council in the past (and even sitting in for the then-mayor from time to time) to working on committees, groups and organizations that benefit our city. And, even though my husband and I have no children, Jeff is a family man — he is truly ensconced in in family and does what is right for all Watertown families. He cares about the senior population, always looking for ways to help them enhance the quality of their life.
There is some controversy about the pool — he will do what is right for the community at large and not for a select group who believe that they know better than the general public.
Jeff Smith is just an honest man with integrity, experience and drive. And of all the candidates who are running, he is the best choice for the future of the city of Watertown. I should know; I sit on the city’s Planning Board. I am proud to call Jeff my friend, my equal and hopefully soon, Mr. Mayor.
Linda Fields
Watertown
