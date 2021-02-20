Lisa Hammond recently retired from the position of Canton town clerk. Many people may not be aware but Deputy Town Clerk Heidi Smith voiced her desire to be appointed to the position of interim town clerk once Lisa’s retirement was official.
Heidi worked in the town clerk’s office for three years and was the most obvious person for the position. However, the town supervisor and the Town Council voted to appoint one of their own councilwoman to the position instead of the person who was knowledgeable and prepared to take over the job of interim town clerk.
I am very happy to write this letter for Heidi. Whenever I have encountered Heidi in the town office when I was paying my taxes, she has always been very pleasant, friendly and professional.
Heidi is very knowledgeable and is able to fully answer all of my questions. Heidi’s position as deputy town clerk has allowed her to learn the ins and outs of the office and gain valuable experience that makes her a great choice for interim town clerk.
As some of you already know, Heidi is my daughter-in-law and I am very aware how hard working Heidi is on a day-to-day basis. She takes all responsibilities seriously. Heidi worked diligently to learn the daily duties of her job as deputy town clerk and knows the scope of the town clerk’s duties. She engages with the public with a positive and helping attitude.
Heidi is very organized and thoughtful about how her actions affect others. She is aware of the necessity for confidentiality and takes this issue very seriously.
In addition, when the town clerk’s office was closed to the public earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus, Heidi was in the office alone working diligently every day to be certain the community needs were met. She answered phones, reviewed and responded to the mail and kept the filing up to date. She has experience balancing her family life with her work life and has her priorities in order.
Heidi has an excellent work ethic. She would be the best candidate for the position of Canton town clerk. I encourage you to vote for Heidi Smith in November to fill the position of Canton town clerk.
Susanne Smith
Canton
