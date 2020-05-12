Snack Pack thanks Stewart’s for donation

The Norwood Norfolk Central School Snack Pack Program would like to publicly thank Stewart’s Shops and its Holiday Match Program for its very generous donation of $900.
Children have no control over their situation with respect to food insecurity. The Snack Pack Program seeks to address this situation by providing children with healthy snacks that they take home to eat over the weekend.
The NNCS Snack Pack Program began in 2012 with the assistance of the Norwood Kiwanis Community Foundation. In its first year, the Snack Pack Program served 50 students a week. Now, the Snack Pack Program serves close to 150 students a week in pre-k to high school, including Head Start.
The Snack Pack Program is funded solely by donations, and it is only through the generosity of caring individuals and benevolent programs such as Stewart’s Holiday Match that Snack Pack is able to provide this program for so many students in our school community. Thank you, Stewart’s Shops, for your generous donation to the NNCS Snack Pack Program.
Denise diVincenzo
Norwood
