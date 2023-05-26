SNAP helps seniors keep food on the table

Food insecurity among seniors is a growing concern in our community.
Senior hunger is associated with adverse health outcomes including an increased likelihood of diabetes, high blood pressure and poor cardiovascular health.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Food insecurity among seniors is a growing concern in our community.
Senior hunger is associated with adverse health outcomes including an increased likelihood of diabetes, high blood pressure and poor cardiovascular health.
Fortunately, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can help address these challenges.
If you or an older person you know needs help buying food, SNAP may be able to help.
SNAP provides monthly grocery benefits to more than 600,000 seniors in New York state.
SNAP helps seniors stay healthy by improving nutrition and food security, which can lead to better medication adherence, reduced hospital and nursing home admissions, and lower overall healthcare costs.
SNAP rules make it easier than ever for many seniors to apply for and get benefits.
Income eligibility requirements are more generous for seniors than for other groups, and medical deductions may increase their monthly benefit.
SNAP works like Social Security or Medicare — everyone who is eligible can get their benefit without affecting benefits to others.
For many seniors, SNAP can be the difference between having food and going hungry.
The Nutrition Outreach and Education Program can help you learn if you may be eligible and complete and submit a SNAP application.
These services are free and confidential.
If you are having trouble putting food on the table, please contact your Jefferson County NOEP coordinator today at 315-437-1899, Ext. 279; or 866-839-7304, option 4.
Molly Johnson
Watertown
The writer is an outreach coordinator in the Food Bank of Central New York’s north country office.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.