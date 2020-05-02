SNIRT riders risk making other people sick

I just can’t believe how selfish and ignorant some people are. I just read your newspaper article about members of a group who defied the stay-at-home and cancellation of an event to do it anyway (“Some riders show for SNIRT Run,” April 19).
This is what one person had to say: “If we get it, we get it; if we live, we live; if we die we die.’’
Ah, OK, so forget about anybody who might get sick because you are infected, silently or not. It’s an amazing miracle that the human race has managed to stay alive with mentalities and attitudes like this. And my original Facebook post was not so genteel.
Pam Spicer
Turin
