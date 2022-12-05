Solar panel projects help farmers in region

I would like to address the concerns that were raised at the meeting on Nov. 28 in Canton pertaining to solar panels.
First, our culture is swimming in a sea of technology. Almost every nation on Earth has cellphones, electricity and many more conveniences. One time, farmers could enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. Small farms dotted the landscape.
Gone are those days. Now, unless farms become consolidated, there is little room for success financially.
Most farmers in the north country have put in much time, energy, money and work, and many struggle to make ends meet or are deeply in debt. But these farmers continue to farm with no retirement in sight or become super-sized farms with many hired employees and often still in debt.
Unless you are willing to give up your internet, TV, tomatoes in January, etc., when you look out on future solar plants, you must see yourself as part of the problem. You put them there — your warm showers, washing machines, electric lights, your cars. Unless you want to live like the Amish, you have no cause to complain about.
Our country is trying to remove itself from oil and coal, which are more damaging to the environment. Perhaps solar power is not the only future solution, but it has its merits. So rather than attempt to place blame or guilt on north country farmers, it’s time to see what is really happening and be glad for the men and women who put their time in and now have an opportunity to also live comfortably and enjoy the fruits of their labor.
