Some can’t do vaccine appointments online

Half of all retired U.S. citizens are not online unless they brought the skill with them from their last employment. I’m writing this piece to air my graveness about the continued mismanagement of the novel coronavirus pandemic by federal and state governments.
I went into a local drug store billing itself as the vaccination center where I get all my vaccinations. I’m 76 years old, and I was standing at the counter and asked to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination. I was told I could not make an appointment in person; I had to make the appointment online. I said that I’m not online; I’m standing right here, and I get all my other vaccinations here.
Their response was, “It’s a New York state requirement, and you will have to find someone else to help you.” “That is what I came here for,” was the only response I could think of.
So here we go again, deceptive and incompetent government throwing up barriers to discriminate against large numbers of elderly residents who can’t afford the expensive equipment and the abusive monthly rates to be online, which is not safe or even secure. So in the near future, I’m looking for help from any government agencies that can or legal representation to bring action against the state’s discrimination against the elderly who don’t own expensive electronics or even know how to operate them. Please help!
Edward L. Barlow
Clayton
