Thank you for your powerful editorial of Jan. 8 on “Fanning the flames.” It was sad to hear that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik had some “scary” hours as people smashed windows and invaded the Senate chambers just as it has been scary when she and her associates tried to play fast and loose with our country and tried to support a “distorted picture of this election for her own political gain.” By her claiming that some kind of pixies have messed with ballots in Pennsylvania, etc., she has been undercutting our trust in our system.
More than two years ago, the Rev. Fred Garry mentioned to me that he had helped to gather voters’ signatures supporting Tedra Cobb because she cared about helping other people. It seems to me that some leaders have blessed us in wanting to serve others such as Betty Little, Bill Owens, Tedra Cobb, Bob Nortz, Dede Scozzofava and Addie Jenne.
Others have come along wanting to serve just as a bull services a cow such as Joe McCarthy and Elise Stefanik, who seem to agree with the self-centered idea that “extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice.” Phooey.
Your additional solid coverage on Jan. 10 was helpful. The article by Aaron Cerbone (Adirondack Daily Enterprise) on Stefanik’s speech to Congress on the evening of Jan. 6 nicely showed her continuing use of false and misleading information, which seems demeaning to her, our district and the nation. You still provide history for tomorrow.
I look forward to this newspaper’s retraction of your earlier endorsement of Stefanik. Thank you.
Warren L. Allen
Watertown
